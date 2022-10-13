DAILY | Emergencies Act inquiry kicks off; Menzies dons drag; Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly $1B
Andrew Chapados and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- David Menzies showed up to a Halton District School Board meeting dressed like viral shop teacher Kayla Lemieux
- Parents in Pennsylvania are furious with a local school board's decision to cancel kids' outdoor costume parades
- A new policy in Windsor, Ontario, lets elementary and high school kids change their genders without informing their parents
- The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is concerned the Trudeau Liberals will not make the public inquiry into the Emergency Act 100% public
- Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $965 million following his Sandy Hook defamation trial
- Paper Planes rapper M.I.A. is being blasted for saying that if Jones has to pay, celebs who endorsed COVID vaccines should pay too
- Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was heckled at a town hall last night
- PayPal is offering compensation to try to stop users from leaving the platform
- Left-wing activists were jailed for a protest on a farm
- A food security organization says fertilizer limits would hurt food production
- According to an opinion piece in the Financial Post, Trudeau's plastic ban means higher prices, less jobs, more garbage and greenhouse gasses
