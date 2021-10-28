DAILY | FDA advisors approve COVID vaccines for kids ages 5-11
Show Notes
- Advisors to the FDA in the United States approved the use of mRNA vaccines for kids ages 5-11
- A group of firefighters in Alberta are fighting back against the province's vaccine mandate through FightVaccinePassports.com
- The UN ran a cringe-inducing ad featuring a CGI dinosaur warning humans about the dangers of climate change ahead of its climate summit
- Toronto Mayor John Tory is posting tweets ahead of Halloween telling residents to “Vax or Treat”
- Expert testimony from Steve Kirsch presented at the vaccines for kids hearing warned of the risks posed by this decision
