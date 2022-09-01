DAILY | Poilievre's WEF ban; Trudeau condemns 'hate-filled rants'; B.C. club gives out hard drugs
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Ontario's chief medical officer announced that people who test positive for COVID-19 can return to work or school
- CNN's COVID analyst Leana Wen wrote a column for the Washington Post saying her kids won't be wearing masks to school this year, despite previously being a fierce advocate for masking
- As Ontario begins to lift restrictions, CTV News found an expert who is terrified that lifting restrictions will lead to a massive eighth wave of COVID-19
- Pierre Poilievre reiterated his commitment to barring ministers in his prospective government from attending the World Economic Forum
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland addressed the incident where a man in Alberta yelled profanities at her as she got on an elevator
- Leslyn Lewis was not buying what Prime Minister Trudeau was selling as he addressed anger directed at politicians
- Western University's student council backed the school's ridiculous vaccine and mask mandate by a narrow margin
- Often-forgotten Conservative leadership candidate Scott Aitchison addressed some of the emails he gets from people saying Trudeau needs to be put on trial
- A “compassion club” in B.C. handed out hard drugs in an attempt to save lives
- Trudeau's cabinet was informed via internal polling that Canadians were not impressed with the use of the Emergencies Act to deal with the Freedom Convoy
- Trudeau met with Premier Doug Ford at the Ontario legislature, and was greeted with loud jeers as he left
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.