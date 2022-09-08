DAILY | Freeland eyes top NATO job; The crazy Swiss climate plan; Joly calls SK stabbings a shooting
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Top U.S. COVID adviser Anthony Fauci told CBC there's no time for clinical trials, we need the vaccines out now
- Justin Trudeau apparently told his cabinet that he's sticking around for the next election
- A report is suggesting that discrimination and climate change are among the risks Canadian children face
- Toronto Star's editorial board is suggesting more needs to be done to protect "undocumented residents"
- Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland didn't deny rumours she's interested in running to become the secretary general of NATO
- The White House monkeypox coordinator used the most terms you'll likely see referring to just which portion of the public is at risk
- Switzerland apparently might jail anyone who heats their rooms above 19C
- It's been one year since Rebel News won a victory in court to attend the leaders' debates
- Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is telling Canadians that the carbon tax is actually putting money back in your pocket
