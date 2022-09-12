DAILY | Libs label Poilievre divisive; New details on Coutts arrests; Converting carbon into plastic
Sheila Gunn Reid and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A staff association at Western University is challenging the school's vaccine booster mandate
- The Canadian military's ombudsman says there are no issues with how COVID mandates are being enforced in the Canadian Armed Forces
- A high-ranking RCMP officer told the inquiry to the Nova Scotia shooting that he opposed telling the public a police bulletin raised flags about the killer nine years prior
- Calgary police are investigating vandalism of a Jesus statue as a hate crime
- After capturing the leadership of the Conservative party, Pierre Poilievre blasted vaccine mandates, ArriveCAN and gun restrictions
- Poilievre also said that Canadians don't need a government to run their lives, they need a government that can run a passport office
- Poilievre wants to enhance Canada's energy production, relying less on “dictator oil”
- In other political races, Pastor Artur Pawlowski is now the leader of the Independence Party of Alberta
- Trudeau's foreign affairs minister says Poilievre's approach is divisive
- A funeral director says 50-70% of deceased people he's seen have had mysterious clots
- Researches from the University of Illinois discovered a way to convert carbon dioxide into ethylene, a key ingredient in plastics production
- Yesterday marked 21 years since the attacks on September 11, 2001 — Raheel Raza reminds us of the dangers of political Islam
