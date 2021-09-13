DAILY | Vaccinate The 5-Year Olds, Joe Biden Chants
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- FDA could approve vaccines for the 5-11 age bracket by October
- Most people dying in Scotland are double vaccinated
- Theresa Tam says there's no evidence that vaccine passports work
- North Carolina leaked video on COVID cases
- San Diego kindergarteners still wearing masks
- F*CK JOE BIDEN! chants are gaining popularity
- Justin Trudeau calls anti-vaxxers misogynists
