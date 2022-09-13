DAILY | Thrive in Trudeau's net-zero world; Gates lectures about climate; Flagging gun store sales
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- A teacher in Texas told students not to refer to people as pedophiles, rather “minor attracted persons”
- An Ontario Superior Court justice rejected a JCCF injunction seeking to overturn Seneca College's vaccine mandate
- Misgendering has plunged the Green Party into chaos
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already going on the offensive against new Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre
- Farmers have placed tractors along the route of Queen Elizabeth's casket as it travelled through Edinburgh
- A Dutch city has become the first to ban advertisements for meat
- The federal government has hired a remarkable 78 new employees to help deal with passport backlogs
- Watchdogs are urging the UN not to have Qatar as the next chair of a forum on human rights
- Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman sponsored a bill calling on Heritage Minister to name who was responsible for the federal government funding an organization that featured an antisemitic “anti-racist” speaker
- New Zealand has finally ended COVID mandates
- Major credit companies are planning to separate gun store purchases into their own category
