DAILY | Freeland justifies lockdowns; Feds 'takeover of the internet'; Health Canada goes woke
Tamara Ugolini and William Diaz-Berthiaume are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Candidates for Quebec's provincial election were on the debate stage last night
- According to Deputy PM/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, the lockdowns were a justifiable necessity
- StatsCan compiled data about people opposed to COVID restrictions
- A former commissioner of the CRTC described the Trudeau government's Bill C-11 as a “reverse takeover of the internet”
- The haters at the Canadian Anti-Hate Network are calling on the feds to take action against “right-wing extremism”
- Sounds like Global News wants more money from the government, with a company rep telling a Senate hearing the company is “on the brink”
- Health Canada is adopting woke language
- The WHO chief says the end of the pandemic is in sight
- Denmark is ending the broad usage of COVID vaccines for anyone under age 50
By Rebel News
