DAILY | Trudeau's Queen tribute; Pandemic's over, says Biden; Electric jets; ArriveCAN over?
Syd Fizzard and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- It's been three years since Trudeau's blackface scandal emerged
- Justin Trudeau indulged in singing some famous Queen lyrics while in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's funeral
- A biological male who killed a woman and raped her corpse is to serve time in a women's prison
- Student loan interest rates are going up in Canada
- The Toronto Star is wondering if Canada's democracy is on a decline
- Meanwhile, CBC is outlining how young men fall into radicalization, blaming YouTube's algorithms
- Lawyers from The Democracy Fund are arguing against Western University's vaccine mandate
- Joe Biden says the pandemic is over
- ArriveCAN could be option in the coming weeks
- Air Canada is buying electric jets
