DAILY | Ben Shapiro vs. CBC; Trudeau swoons for Ardern; Lewis takes on an MP
Andrew Chapados, Lewis Brackpool and Katie Daviscourt are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- David Menzies investigated the viral male high school teacher sporting giant fake breasts
- Canada is set to make the ArriveCAN app optional as of Sept. 30 according to sources
- Lewis Brackpool debated a Conservative MP on GB News yesterday
- Prime Minister Trudeau met with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
- Trudeau also said we need to confront extremism
- NDP MP Charlie Angus seems to agree with the PM
- Kryie Irving slammed vaccine mandates
- Seattle's Chinatown is revolting against its woke city council
- Ben Shapiro responded to a CBC article criticizing him as some sort of gateway to extremism
- By Rebel News
