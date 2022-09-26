DAILY | Restrictions ending, ArriveCAN optional; Protesters vs. giant prosthetics; Italy's new PM
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- It's official: the federal government is ending the mandatory use of ArriveCAN and other border restrictions as of Sept. 30
- Italy elected a new prime minister yesterday, and the legacy media is having a fit
- Meanwhile, crowds turned up to support the new PM, Giorgia Meloni
- Brampton mayoral candidate Nikki Kaur says now is the time for residents to wake up and show Patrick Brown the door
- Kaur also criticized the crime wave that's come to the city during Brown's tenure as mayor
- Flashback to when a volunteer confronted Trudeau for a storm response
- Doctors blasted the continued use of travel restrictions and the ArriveCAN app last week
- A court dismissed The Democracy Fund's legal challenge on the grounds of privacy against Western University's vaccine mandate
- Students joined alongside protesters at Oakville Trafalgar High School last Friday
- The president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen threatened Italy with sanctions if Meloni won the election
- ArriveCAN impacted the response to the storm that hit the east coast
- An Indigenous group is complaining about the Trudeau government's emissions cap policy
- A majority of Canadians believe the country's liquid natural gas could help improve global energy security
- Media subsidies provided by the government is making Canadian taxpayers think the outlets on on the take from the government
