DAILY Roundup | VanCity cop laughs at assault, Carbon tax goes up (again), TO legalizing hard drugs

On today's show, David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are sharing their thoughts on an incident from Vancouver this past weekend where Billboard Chris, an advocate against gender transitions for children, was assaulted in front of a Vancouver police officer who laughed.

Plus, the Trudeau Liberals' federal carbon tax has gone up again. Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault tried to defend this price hike on Canadians during an interview with CTV.

And finally, the City of Toronto has released its plan to decriminalize hard drugs. Is effectively legalizing drugs going to help make Toronto safer? We'll have reactions!

