DAILY Roundup | Ont. NDP want drag protest ban, Trudeau's anti-conservative rant, Trump responds
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Ontario NDP's plan to follow — and expand on — Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek's lead in banning protests near drag events, including controversial all-ages events for kids under threat of a $25,000 fine.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went on an anti-conservative rant as he spoke at an event held by the Eurasia Group, where his close friend Gerald Butts is a top executive.
And finally, former president Donald Trump delivered a speech last night responding to the charges brought against him after he made his first court appearance in New York.
