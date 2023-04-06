DAILY Roundup | CBC staffer's death threat, Biden admin defends trans, Trudeau calls for 'woke' AI
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Ahead of Good Friday and Easter Monday, today's show is looking at an apparent death threat made by a CBC freelancer to a Twitter user.
Plus, the Biden administration is making somewhat of a defence for the transgender Nashville shooter, refusing to call the act a hate crime.
And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is warning that AI isn't woke enough because its creators can lack diversity.
By Rebel News
