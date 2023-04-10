DAILY Roundup | Danielle Smith battling CBC, Jagmeet's jealousy, Woke university justifies violence
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
On this Easter Monday, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's ongoing battle against the CBC.
Plus, we're looking at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent criticism of Loblaw president Galen Weston and are left wondering if he's just jealous of Weston's pay cheque.
And finally, woke radicals at San Francisco State University forced female swimmer Riley Gaines to be barricaded in a room when she was invited to speak at the campus — whatever happened to protecting women?
