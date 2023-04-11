DAILY Roundup | Trudeau Foundation resignations, Liberal power grab, Carbon taxes change mindsets

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, stories surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are dominating the headlines. First, the entire board and CEO of the Trudeau Foundation has resigned, apparently because of fallout from Chinese election interference.

Plus, a pair of Prairie premiers are pushing back against the PM's latest power grab — attempting to seize control over natural resources from the provinces.

And finally, Trudeau boasted about how "his friend David Suzuki" warned him that failure to address climate issues would cause the world end, so that's why he insists on using the carbon tax to "change mindsets" on the environment, regardless of Canadians suffering through a cost-of-living crisis.

