DAILY Roundup | Trudeau takes on protester, Poilievre blasts carbon tax, Sam Smith goes full Satan
David Menzies and Tamara are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
We're wrapping up the week with a look at Justin Trudeau taking on a young protester who criticized the prime minister.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Trudeau's federal carbon tax, accurately stating it's costing Canadians more in dire economic times.
And finally, British singer Sam Smith, recently criticized for a Satanic-themed award show performance has fully embraced the dark side with his most recent concert.
