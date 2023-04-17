DAILY Roundup | CBC's new 'govt-funded' Twitter label, Climate protesters damage PMO, Social Credit

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Canada's state broadcaster was hit with a government-funded media label on Twitter, something the outlet, which receives more than $1 billion in tax dollars, is not happy about.

Plus, climate protesters have damaged the Prime Minister's Office, and one protester is the same one who crashed the Junos. So, how differently will this protester be treated than, say, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich?

And finally, have you seen what China's social credit system looks like in person? A video is circulating online, and it offers a potentially frightening glimpse into our future.

