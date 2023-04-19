DAILY Roundup | 150k Fed workers strike, Trudeau's free vacation, Man invades women's shelter
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, 150,000 federal workers with the Public Service Alliance of Canada are officially on strike.
Plus, Justin Trudeau is facing accusations about another free vacation he apparently received, this time a trip to Jamaica.
And finally, we're taking a look at the tragic results of "inclusive" policies after a transgender suspect was arrested after an alleged sexual assault at a women's shelter.
