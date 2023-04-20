DAILY Roundup | Govt workers want a big raise, Ethics Commissioner out, Talking heads hate Elon Musk
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the big demands the protesting Public Service Alliance of Canada are asking for from taxpayers.
Plus, the interim ethics commissioner that was, in typical Trudeau fashion, another Liberal family member is resigning after three weeks on the job. Just how bad are things getting around the Trudeau Liberals camp?
And finally, the talking heads over on The Social really don't like Elon Musk after the Twitter boss made headlines for labelling the CBC "government-funded media."
Visit our sponsor, Confronting Porn, a new documentary showing truth from global experts, real recovery experience, and in-person testimony about this sensitive topic.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.