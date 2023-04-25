DAILY Roundup | AOC celebrates Tucker's exit, Trudeau denies forcing jabs, Woke school board protest
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a champion of censorship in the US, celebrating Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he didn't force anyone to get vaccinated, he was just trying to keep everyone safe as he banned unvaccinated Canadians from travelling by plane or train across our vast country.
And finally, David Menzies paid a visit to a woke school board meeting in Waterloo last night. He'll have the latest on what that protest was like.
