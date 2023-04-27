DAILY Roundup | Trudeau keeps praising VW, Tucker breaks his silence, Trans 'Women of Distinction'
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just can't stop talking about a heavily-subsidized battery deal the government reached with Volkswagen.
Plus, Tucker Carlson has broken his silence after his fallout with Fox News. Carlson posted a message a short video online last night at what would have been the regular start of his former primetime show.
And finally, Rebel News is calling on the YWCA Regina to fire its male-to-female transgender keynote speaker at an upcoming Women of Distinction Awards event.
