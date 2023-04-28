DAILY Roundup | Censorship bill passes, Emergencies Act for PSAC strike, Trudeau talks globalism

  By Rebel News
  April 28, 2023
  • News Analysis

Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the Trudeau Liberals' first piece of censorship legislation, Bill C-11, officially passing through the Senate last night.

Plus, with a hostile protest taking over critical infrastructure in Ottawa and other areas of the country, will any of the federal parties be calling for the Emergencies Act to be invoked again?

And finally, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to speak at a globalism event before heading to the Council on Foreign Relations. We'll take a look at some of his remarks.


