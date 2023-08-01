DAILY Roundup | Who's 'stirring up anger', Lockdowns hurt kids, COVID court victory in Alberta?
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at who's really "stirring up anger" in Canada after Prime Minister Trudeau accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of divisiveness.
Plus, a new report is revealing the harmful effects lockdowns had on children, particularly in their emotional development. Who could have saw this coming?
And finally, we'll take a look at a COVID court victory from Alberta that's circulating on social media.
