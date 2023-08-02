DAILY Roundup | Trudeaus end marriage, Singh gets drive-by heckled, Meta bans news in Canada
Drea Humphrey and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at a major announcement that broke just before the show: Justin Trudeau and his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, are separating.
Plus, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was heckled by a motorist passing by as he held a press conference live on TV.
And finally, Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta announced its taking major action in response to the Liberals' Online News Act, declaring it would ban news in Canada.
