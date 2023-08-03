DAILY Roundup | Feds' new plastic ban, 'Trans' man on the rugby field, Trudeau separation fallout

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault pushing grocery stores to comment on a new proposed ban of single-use plastics like meat wrappings and fruit bags.

Plus, the biological man turned trans female rugby player was on the field again this past weekend. Rebel reporter David Menzies was in attendance, and had some questions for the player and his female teammates and opponents.

And finally, we'll look at the latest from Justin Trudeau's separation from his wife — why now, when rumours have circulated for years?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute