DAILY Roundup | Alberta pauses renewables, Poilievre surges in polls, Immigration and housing
Adam Soos and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Alberta's decision to take a six month pause on approvals of renewable energy projects, citing rural and environmental concerns.
Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is surging in the polls. Could an election be on the horizon or will Trudeau hold onto power, backed by Jagmeet Singh's NDP.
And finally, it doesn't look like record immigration to Canada will be slowing down any time soon, so does this mean the housing crisis is only going to get worse?
By Rebel News
