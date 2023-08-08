DAILY Roundup | Single dad Trudeau, Feds threaten provinces over climate, 'Socially-minded' radicals
Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Justin Trudeau's new role as a single dad, something the prime minister highlighted this past weekend as he took in the new Barbie movie with his son.
Plus, in the policy world, Trudeau's governing Liberals are threatening provinces in an attempt to force compliance with "clean power" targets.
And finally, from protesters in the streets pushing puberty blockers to a men's grooming company CEO talking about "non-birthing parents," we'll take a look at the latest from some "socially-minded" radicals.
