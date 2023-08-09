DAILY Roundup | Antifa trial update, Man playing women's rugby, Media groups want Meta investigation

  • By Rebel News
  • August 09, 2023
  • News Analysis
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we've got an update on independent journalist Andy Ngo's lawsuit against Antifa in Portland, Oregon, after he was attacked while covering a protest.

Plus, David Menzies is back — and he's got more details about the biological male/"trans" female who has been playing women's rugby.

And finally, media groups are calling on the Competition Bureau to investigate Meta's decision to block news in Canada.

Canada Livestream News Analysis
