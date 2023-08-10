DAILY Roundup | UK speech police, Trudeau's summer vacation, New 'clean electricity' regulations

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at the tragic results of policing speech after video of officers in the U.K. arresting an autistic teen girl who remarked that one reminded her of her lesbian grandmother.

Plus, coming on the heels of announcing his separation from his wife, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking the family on vacation to British Columbia.

And finally, we'll have reactions to Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announcing a draft of new “clean electricity” regulations which would “drive up the cost of energy slightly,” according to reports.

