DAILY Roundup | Press smears Poilievre, Montreal Pride parade, No Prince in Disney's Snow White
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a hit-piece published by the Canadian Press and picked up by legacy outlets that accuses the Conservative Part of Canada and its leader, Pierre Poilievre, of spreading baseless conspiracies about the World Economic Forum.
Plus, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie attended Montreal's Pride parade this past weekend. We'll have reaction at some of the oddities she saw.
And finally, Disney is rebooting its Snow White franchise, except this time there's no Prince in the story, and the film's top actress has been bashing the film. So, how's this one going to go over at the box office?
