DAILY Roundup | Premier Smith on WEF, Biological man wins in female powerlifting, Australian convoy

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith supporting criticisms against the World Economic Forum made federal Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Plus, a biological man won a women's powerlifting competition in the Prairie province this past weekend. We'll have more details on this most recent display of 'Unsporting' behaviour.

And finally, after mimicking the Freedom Convoy with their own "Convoy to Canberra", Australians have formed another convoy protest. This time, tractors are headed to Melbourne to protest renewable energy plans that would impact farmers.

