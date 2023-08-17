DAILY Roundup | Poilievre cooks clueless reporter, Freeland's 'clean economy', Kenney doesn't get it
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre clashing with a reporter who accused the Conservative leader of "pandering to the far right" but couldn't name any of the so-called experts she cited.
Plus, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Alberta, promising the race to build the "clean economy" is an "incredible opportunity" for Alberta.
And finally, speaking of Alberta, former premier Jason Kenney reflected on his time at the helm of the province in a new interview — and he's got a list of excuses for his political decline.
- By Rebel News
