DAILY Roundup | Poilievre cooks clueless reporter, Freeland's 'clean economy', Kenney doesn't get it

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre clashing with a reporter who accused the Conservative leader of "pandering to the far right" but couldn't name any of the so-called experts she cited.

Plus, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was in Alberta, promising the race to build the "clean economy" is an "incredible opportunity" for Alberta.

And finally, speaking of Alberta, former premier Jason Kenney reflected on his time at the helm of the province in a new interview — and he's got a list of excuses for his political decline.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute