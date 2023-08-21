DAILY Roundup | Trudeau under fire as Canada burns, CBC trans propaganda, Ontario safe supply review
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau coming under increasing fire from his allies in the mainstream media as Canada battles wildfires burning across large parts of the country.
Plus, CBC published the 'unexpectedly rewarding' story of a transgender prostitute. Aren't you glad we have the state broadcaster?
And finally, Ontario is reviewing its so-called safe consumption sites after a deadly shooting occurred near one.
