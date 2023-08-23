DAILY Roundup | Freeland caught speeding, Poilievre & Trudeau, Bishop wants 'missing kids' proof

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Today, we're looking at the non-car owning, proud cyclist Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland being caught speeding during a recent trip to Alberta.

Plus, Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau have been trading jabs through the media over the last few days. We'll look at their comments as discussion about a potential election continues.

And finally, a retired bishop in Calgary is calling for proof to back claims of 'unmarked graves' at former residential school sites following numerous allegations but no hard evidence to support the controversial charge.

