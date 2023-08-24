DAILY Roundup | Court rules against Jordan Peterson, Fighting fact-checkers, Freeland fesses up
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a ruling from Ontario's Superior Court of Justice, which found the College of Psychologists of Ontario was justified in directing Dr. Jordan B. Peterson to undergo social media training or lose his licence to practice.
Plus, thanks to the support of our viewers, Rebel News is shining a light of legal scrutiny on the fact-checking industry in Australia. We'll look at the details of this important case.
And finally, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland fessed up to a recent speeding charge after she was reportedly clocked doing 142 km/h and was allegedly granted roadside leniency by the officer, who reduced the charge to 132 km/h.
