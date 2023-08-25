DAILY Roundup | Unvaccinated woman denied transplant dies, Pandemic charges dropped, Save oil & gas

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the tragic death of Sheila Annette Lewis, an unvaccinated woman needing an organ transplant but was denied access due to her vaccine status.

Plus, pandemic-related charges in Alberta are being dropped following a judge's decision. We'll have more on what this verdict means.

And finally, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has no plans to phase out oil and gas in the province, despite the Liberals' federal push to implement a "green transition."

