DAILY Roundup | 'Trans' teacher is back in class, NDP MP hates the unvaccinated, Ottawa Pride parade
Tamara Ugolini and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the return of the infamous "trans" teacher to the classroom, as Kerry Luc/Kalya Lemieux finds a new gig at another school in the Halton District School Board.
Plus, NDP MP Charlie Angus made some awful comments about the death of Sheila Annette Lewis, an unvaccinated woman denied a transplant due to her vaccine status. We'll have reactions to his remarks.
And finally, Ottawa held its Pride parade this past weekend, one that was "more important than ever" according to some attendees.
