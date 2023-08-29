DAILY Roundup | Trudeau makes life unaffordable, Court won't define woman, Unhinged mask protesters
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who says he wakes up every day thinking about how can make life more affordable for Canadians.
Plus, a court in the United States refused to define what a woman was.
And finally, with the media pushing another COVID variant, unhinged protesters demanding the government reinstate masking got into a scuffle in British Columbia.
