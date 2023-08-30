DAILY Roundup | Libs new LGBTQ travel warning for the US, Immigration chaos, "Feminist" economics

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a new travel warning for the US published by Global Affairs aimed at Republican states which are allegedly risky places to travel for LGBTQ Canadians.

Plus, immigration chaos is spiralling out of control as new details emerge about the dire situations faced by international students at Canada's colleges and universities.

And finally, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland weighed in on what she calls "feminist economics."

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute