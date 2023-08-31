DAILY Roundup | Ford pushes back on immigration, Tamara Lich preps for trial, Feds working from home
Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Premier Doug Ford's comments about Canada's sky-high immigration levels and how this is impacting Ontario's housing crisis.
Plus, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich begins her trial next week. We'll have a look at what you need to know before the proceedings get underway.
And finally, a new report says almost 40% of desk phones at federal offices are unused, reflecting the large number of public services employees working from home.
