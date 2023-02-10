DAILY Roundup | Project Veritas catches Pfizer CEO, NY sending migrants to Roxham, Womb transplants
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie wrap up another week on this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Pfizer boss Albert Bourla faced another grilling, as journalists from Project Veritas caught up to the company's CEO, putting tough questions to him much like our Rebel team recently did in Davos at the World Economic Forum.
Plus, today's cohost Alexa Lavoie was at the infamous Roxham Road border crossing yesterday, capturing footage of migrants illegally entering Canada, where they were greeted by a Mountie.
Finally, some doctors are saying womb transplants for transgender women (or, as we used to say, males) could be around the corner.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundupon Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.