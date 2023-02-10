DAILY Roundup | Project Veritas catches Pfizer CEO, NY sending migrants to Roxham, Womb transplants

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie wrap up another week on this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup.

Pfizer boss Albert Bourla faced another grilling, as journalists from Project Veritas caught up to the company's CEO, putting tough questions to him much like our Rebel team recently did in Davos at the World Economic Forum.

Plus, today's cohost Alexa Lavoie was at the infamous Roxham Road border crossing yesterday, capturing footage of migrants illegally entering Canada, where they were greeted by a Mountie.

Finally, some doctors are saying womb transplants for transgender women (or, as we used to say, males) could be around the corner.

