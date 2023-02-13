DAILY Roundup | Calgary mayor's unconstitutional bylaw, Epstein docs being unsealed, Vax uptake

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Ezra Levant takes over hosting duties, kicking off this week's DAILY Roundup.

Today, Ezra's reflecting on threats made by Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek, who says that people protesting at drag queen events could be given 'harassment' bylaw fines.

Plus, the final documents regarding the 'alleged perpetrators' in Jeffrey Epstein's case are set to be released on Wednesday.

Finally, the Toronto Star is reporting that vaccine uptake has plunged in Canada, and is anyone outside of the Star's office surprised?

