DAILY Roundup | Jagmeet's Freedom Convoy lies, East Palestine's town hall, MAID for 'mature minors'

Today, we're looking at comments from NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who still seems to believe that the Freedom Convoy planned to overthrow the Canadian government.

Plus, our Rebels are back from East Palestine, Ohio, where they attended an intense town hall meeting following a serious train derailment in the quiet village.

Finally, a parliamentary committee has made the ghoulish recommendation that “mature minors” are capable of applying for medically-assisted suicide.

