DAILY Roundup | Trudeau cries racism, David Suzuki bashes Freedom Convoy, Vaccines save the climate

Today, Sheila and Tamara are looking at Justin Trudeau's attempts to deflect from Chinese interference by saying his critics are racist. Where have we heard that before?

Plus, David Suzuki labelled Freedom Convoy backers as “anarchists” as he... stood in front of an anarchist group's flag.

Finally, AstraZeneca is getting a new factory in Mississauga, Ont. and the company's CEO says more investing in health research will reduce the overall carbon footprint of health care.

