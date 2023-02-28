DAILY Roundup | Trudeau cries racism, David Suzuki bashes Freedom Convoy, Vaccines save the climate
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup!
Today, Sheila and Tamara are looking at Justin Trudeau's attempts to deflect from Chinese interference by saying his critics are racist. Where have we heard that before?
Plus, David Suzuki labelled Freedom Convoy backers as “anarchists” as he... stood in front of an anarchist group's flag.
Finally, AstraZeneca is getting a new factory in Mississauga, Ont. and the company's CEO says more investing in health research will reduce the overall carbon footprint of health care.
