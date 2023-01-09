DAILY Roundup | Trudeau booed, Bill Gates on future pandemic preparedness, Doctors proud of MAID
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the DAILY Roundup.
Show Notes
- Jimmy Falon delivered an awful attempt at comedy with a song about a new variant of COVID-19
- Rioters supporting outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro storm the country's congress
- Mandatory usage of the ArriveCAN app apparently saved travellers about five minutes
- At least 2,400 former Canadian Armed Forces service men and women are homeless, with the real number likely higher
- Justin Trudeau was jeered for praising Liberal MP Majid Jowhari while delivering remarks at a memorial for a flight full of Canadian citizens shot down by the Iranian regime
- Activist Salman Sima pressed another Liberal MP on if the Trudeau government would enact more restrictions against Iran
- Scrapping the Keystone XL pipeline cost thousands of jobs, billions of dollars according to the U.S. Energy Department
- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Trudeau are facing off over differing visions for the province's energy sector
- Bill Gates sat down with Al Jazeera for a wide-ranging interview, discussing misinformation, conspiracies and the next pandemic
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, is downplaying the 'very, very rare' and 'benign' heart issues linked to COVID vaccines
- Some judicial reforms being labelled 'radical' being enacted in Israel are similar to those already existing in the U.S.
- By Rebel News
Don't Get Censored
