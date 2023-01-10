DAILY Roundup | Trudeau then vs now, Docs proud of assisted suicide, Busty Lemieux faces dress code
David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup!
Show Notes
- The Halton District School Board is pondering a dress code on the heels of the 'Busty' Lemieux saga
- SickKids hospital in Toronto is rejecting mental health treatments for gender dysphoric kids
- Drugs and surgery are being suggested as a means for kids to address obesity
- A CTV News reporter had a health scare on air and is requesting privacy in dealing with a personal medical matter — strange concept, isn't it?
- Footage of the incident in question for those curious can be seen here
- 2015 Justin Trudeau certainly sounded a lot different when discussing the F-35 compared to 2023 Justin Trudeau
- Trudeau's close ally Gerald Butts is claiming Canada is seen as riskier to investors following the Freedom Convoy
- Two Canadian doctors who have helped 400 people euthanize themselves say it's the 'most rewarding work' they've ever done
- Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is challenging Trudeau's assertion of a 'just transition' away from oil and gas
- Erin O'Toole's denouncement of 'F--- Trudeau' flags hasn't managed to win him any support from the talking heads on CBC
