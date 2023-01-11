DAILY Roundup: Everyone hates Trudeau's Bill C-11, Poilievre wants Roxham shut, McGill gender debate
Show Notes
- U.S. President Joe Biden is prepping to combat 'xenophobia' and 'discrimination' of migrants trying to enter the country, as his administration prepares to unveil a website designed to speed up pathways to citizenship
- The U.S. Embassy in Canada is warning that new online streaming legislation proposed by the Trudeau government could discriminate against American companies
- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Trudeau government to close Roxham Road, Canada's main point of entry for illegal migrants
- A Toronto elementary school principal sent out a letter celebrating Islamic and Somali heritage, only to include an ISIS flag
- Left-wing protesters stormed a debate at McGill University, shutting down a debate discussing sex vs. gender
- Trudeau is praising the U.S. and Mexico for embracing diversity, equity and inclusion
- Trudeau also mentioned how the world is facing uncertainty caused by the rise of authoritarian leaders
- Poilievre, meanwhile, is calling out the Trudeau government for partnering with WEF-linked firm McKinsey to craft the country's pandemic response
- Family-friendly science man Neil deGrasse Tyson is still trying to justify firing the unvaccinated in 2023
- deGrasse Tyson also ludicrously stated that COVID-19 vaccines still prevent transmission, it's just that the virus has changed
- By Rebel News
