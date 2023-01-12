DAILY Roundup | Trudeau talks authoritarians, Danielle Smith calls out Ottawa, Girl Guides rebrand

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Rebel News' dynamic duo is reunited on this Thursday edition of the DAILY Roundup.

David and Sheila back together today, giving their reactions to comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on the state of democracy and the rise of authoritarians and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calling out Ottawa's plan for a “just transition” away from oil and gas. Plus, the Girl Guides have undergone a rebrand and have a new name, and you know our hosts will have a lot to say about that.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute