DAILY Roundup | Trudeau talks authoritarians, Danielle Smith calls out Ottawa, Girl Guides rebrand

  • By Rebel News
  • January 12, 2023
  • News Analysis

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Rebel Newsdynamic duo is reunited on this Thursday edition of the DAILY Roundup.

David and Sheila back together today, giving their reactions to comments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made on the state of democracy and the rise of authoritarians and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith calling out Ottawa's plan for a “just transition” away from oil and gas. Plus, the Girl Guides have undergone a rebrand and have a new name, and you know our hosts will have a lot to say about that.

Send us chats to read on air!

News Analysis
  By Rebel News

Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

