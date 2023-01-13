DAILY Roundup | Smith's COVID amnesty, Woke mob still after Peterson, Singh's calls out Poilievre
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Join us for this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup, as our hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid wrap up the week.
On today's show, we're talking about whether Premier Danielle Smith is wavering in her commitment to let Albertans charged with COVID-related offences off the hook and how a woke mob in hockey circles is trying to cancel Jordan Peterson from having an event in the Ottawa Senators' arena.
Plus, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is claiming Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is attending an event with extremists — look who's talking, Jag!
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.